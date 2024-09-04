Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Here, are five five actors who left a lasting impression with their performances as teachers.
As we are celebrating Teachers' Day, let's take a moment to honor the mentors who have shaped our lives. While some of us reconnect with our teachers, others express their gratitude in heartfelt ways. Bollywood, too, has paid homage to educators by portraying them on the silver screen.
As we celebrate this special day, it's fitting to recognize the influence teachers have, not only in real life but also in the world of cinema. Here’s a look at five standout performances by actors who beautifully captured the essence of teaching on screen.
1. Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi
Vidya Balan shines in her portrayal of the legendary mathematician in Shakuntala Devi. The film celebrates not only Shakuntala Devi's brilliance but also humanizes her as a mother and a woman. Vidya's captivating performance brings this complex character to life, making it an unforgettable tribute to one of India's brightest minds.
2. Rani Mukerji in Hichki
In the film Hichki, Rani Mukerji portrays a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. This was a character we all wished to be a part of our lives. The film narrates the inspiring tale of a woman who turns her biggest challenge into her greatest strength.
3. Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par
Taare Zameen Par marked Aamir Khan's first-ever performance as a teacher. He plays Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher who helps a young boy, Ishaan, overcome dyslexia and embrace his true potential. Aamir's empathetic performance is a heartwarming reminder of the transformative power of a good teacher.
4. Hrithik Roshan in Super 30
Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the life of well-known Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan played the role with utmost sincerity, portraying the highs and lows of a teacher who dedicates his life to helping underprivileged students succeed.
5. Shahid Kapoor in Paathshala
Shahid Kapoor portrayed the role of a music teacher, Rahul Udyavar, who gets along well with students and staff and inspires them to speak up against the misery of school. His charming persona captured the hearts of all.