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Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

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Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, here’s a look at actors who brought some memorable teacher characters to the screen, with performances that captured the many shades of being an educator.

Simran Singh | Sep 05, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

1.Thalapathy Vijay in Master

Thalapathy Vijay in Master
1

Vijay plays a troubled yet charismatic educator who takes on the challenging task of reforming juvenile students. While navigating his own struggles, he attempts to guide his students towards a better path, resulting in a teacher character with an unconventional edge.

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2.Jyotika in Raatchasi and Kaakha Kaakha

Jyotika in Raatchasi and Kaakha Kaakha
2

Few on-screen educators have made as powerful an impression as Jyotika’s Geetha Rani in Raatchasi. As a fearless government school headmistress, she takes on a broken educational system and fights to bring about meaningful change. Earlier, in Kaakha Kaakha, Jyotika played Maya, a school teacher, showcasing another shade of the profession on screen.

3.Dhanush

Dhanush
3

A teacher determined to make quality education accessible to those who need it the most, Dhanush’s character in Vaathi takes on a system driven by the commercialization of learning. His passionate fight for underprivileged students forms the emotional core of the story, making his character a memorable addition to cinema’s list of on-screen educators.

4.Samyuktha in Vaathi

Samyuktha in Vaathi
4

Samyuktha brought warmth, charm and quiet strength to Meenakshi in Vaathi / Sir, making her far more than just another teacher on screen. As a dedicated educator with a deep belief in the power of learning, Meenakshi stood out for her compassion, conviction and commitment to making education truly matter.

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5.Sai Pallavi in Premam

Sai Pallavi in Premam
5

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of a teacher in Premam remains one of the most memorable characters of her career. Beyond the romance associated with her character, she brought warmth and relatability to the role of an educator who shared a genuine bond with her students and supported them both inside and outside the classroom.

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