Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 30, 2025, 01:40 AM IST
1.Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya began dating in 2025
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship rumours first surfaced earlier this year when they walked the ramp together at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week India in March 2025. The buzz intensified soon after, with their flirty Instagram exchanges grabbing attention online. Tara and Veer eventually made their relationship Instagram official in August 2025, sharing pictures together during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
2.Veer Pahariya played piano for Tara Sutaria at their first date night
When asked what made him see Tara in a different light and how he realised she was "the one," Veer told Travel and Leisure India, "It was probably our first date night where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out. I love that we have embraced our affection and love for each other since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are."
3.Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya travelled to Italy for their first trip
Talking about their first trip to the Isle of Capri on the stunning Amalfi Coast region in Italy, Tara told the fashion publication, "Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did." Veer added, "It was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one."
4.Veer Pahariya's 'shocking' reaction to AP Dhillon kissing Tara Sutaria
Tara collaborated with AP Dhillon for the music video of his hit track Thodi Si Daaru in July 2025. She joined him for the same song during his Mumbai concert in December 2025. One of the viral clips from the concert that set social media buzzing showed Dhillon hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek. Another snippet, capturing her boyfriend Veer's reaction, sparked speculation among fans, with many suggesting he looked uncomfortable. The internet was quick to draw conclusions, fuelling rumours about their breakup.
5.Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya shut down trolls
A couple of days after their relationship became a subject of memes, Tara and Veer shut down the trolls with a strong-worded post on their Instagram. The Toxic actress wrote, "False narratives, "clever editing" and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies", while the Sky Force actor added, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song and not during Thodi Si Daaru. Jokers."