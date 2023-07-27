Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Tamannaah Bhatia drops sizzling photos in a white corset top and cargo pants on Instagram.
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jailer. The actress was seen attending the launch of the Hindi version of Jailer's Kaavaalaa song and raised the temperature at the event with her sizzling looks. She also shared the pictures on her Instagram and her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma is all hearts.
1. Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram post
On Thursday, Tamannaah Bhatia took Instagram by storm with her sizzling photos and captioned the post, “can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara.”
2. Tamannaah Bhatia Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely gorgeous in the white corset top which had a deep plunging neckline and grey cargo pants. The actress let hair loose and left fans stunned with her looks
3. Vijay Varma reacts to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pictures
Tamannaah’s sexy looks not only left fans mesmerized but even Vijay Varma couldn’t seem to control himself from praising her. Vijay commented, “heat wave in moonsoon?”
4. Tamannaah Bhatia work front
Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in the movie Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11. Other than this, she also has Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar in the pipeline.