
Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Tamannaah Bhatia drops sizzling photos in a white corset top and cargo pants on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 27, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jailer. The actress was seen attending the launch of the Hindi version of Jailer's Kaavaalaa song and raised the temperature at the event with her sizzling looks. She also shared the pictures on her Instagram and her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma is all hearts. 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram post

Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram post


On Thursday, Tamannaah Bhatia took Instagram by storm with her sizzling photos and captioned the post, “can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara.” 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia Outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia Outfit


Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely gorgeous in the white corset top which had a deep plunging neckline and grey cargo pants. The actress let hair loose and left fans stunned with her looks 

 



Vijay Varma reacts to Tamannaah Bhatia's Pictures

Vijay Varma reacts to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pictures


Tamannaah’s sexy looks not only left fans mesmerized but even Vijay Varma couldn’t seem to control himself from praising her. Vijay commented, “heat wave in moonsoon?” 

 



Tamannaah Bhatia work front

Tamannaah Bhatia work front


Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in the movie Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11. Other than this, she also has Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar in the pipeline.



