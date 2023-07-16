Search icon
Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party was a star-studded affair with Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, and Tamannaah Bhatia as the guests.

  Jul 16, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

The husband-wife duo of writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma hosted a housewarming party for their new home on Saturday, July 15 night. Multiple Bollywood celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu among others attended the celebrations. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
1/5

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was most recently seen in the Prime Video romantic drama series Jee Karda and the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, slayed in black.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
2/5

Kriti Sanon, whose last release Adipurush was panned by the critics and audiences leading to its disastrous fate at the box office, wore a smart blue co-ord set.

3. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu
3/5

Taapsee Pannu, who looked beautiful in a saree, is seen posing here with Kanika Dhillon, who has written three films for the actress - Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, and Rashmi Rocket.

4. Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani
4/5

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani twinned in black as they both looked gorgeous. The star kid is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood.

5. Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma
5/5

And here are the hosts, Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma. Himanshu has written Raanjhanaa, Raksha Bandhan, Zero, and the two Tanu Weds Manu films, while Kanika's next film is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

