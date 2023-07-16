Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party was a star-studded affair with Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, and Tamannaah Bhatia as the guests.

The husband-wife duo of writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma hosted a housewarming party for their new home on Saturday, July 15 night. Multiple Bollywood celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu among others attended the celebrations. (All images: Viral Bhayani)