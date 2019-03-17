Taimur Ali Khan's new spiked hairdo gets the Internet talking; check out his recent photos

Last week, Taimur Ali Khan was seen debuting his new hairstyle and the photos went instantly viral on the Internet. The cute star kid was seen donning a spiked hairdo.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the youngest star kids who has become a fashion icon at the tender age of two. We know where it comes from as his both the parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for their stylish looks. Whenever Taimur is clicked he looks too cute in his clothes and they are truly unmissable.

Earlier during an interaction with Miss Malini, when Kareena was asked about dressing up Taimur with branded clothes, she replied, "Well ya, I shop at Zara, H&M and Adidas. I mean I don’t believe in getting my son Gucci or Prada. I am very sorry. He doesn’t earn his own money. His parents work really hard to buy his outfits and you know, my parents never gave me branded clothes till I made my own money. I think both Saif and I are like that."

Recently, Taimur was seen debuting in his new hairdo, a spiked one and the Internet couldn't stop gushing over his cute looks. Like his clothes, even Taimur is known for his hairstyle from heavy curls, small ponytails and now a spiked hairdo.

Let's take a look at a few of his recent photos where he is donning the spiked hair: