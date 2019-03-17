Photos
Taimur Ali Khan's new spiked hairdo gets the Internet talking; check out his recent photos
Last week, Taimur Ali Khan was seen debuting his new hairstyle and the photos went instantly viral on the Internet. The cute star kid was seen donning a spiked hairdo.
- DNA Web Team
- Mar 17, 2019, 09:04 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan is one of the youngest star kids who has become a fashion icon at the tender age of two. We know where it comes from as his both the parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for their stylish looks. Whenever Taimur is clicked he looks too cute in his clothes and they are truly unmissable.
Earlier during an interaction with Miss Malini, when Kareena was asked about dressing up Taimur with branded clothes, she replied, "Well ya, I shop at Zara, H&M and Adidas. I mean I don’t believe in getting my son Gucci or Prada. I am very sorry. He doesn’t earn his own money. His parents work really hard to buy his outfits and you know, my parents never gave me branded clothes till I made my own money. I think both Saif and I are like that."
Recently, Taimur was seen debuting in his new hairdo, a spiked one and the Internet couldn't stop gushing over his cute looks. Like his clothes, even Taimur is known for his hairstyle from heavy curls, small ponytails and now a spiked hairdo.
Let's take a look at a few of his recent photos where he is donning the spiked hair:
1. Debuting spiked hairdo
Taimur Ali Khan was first seen donning a spiked hairdo while playing football at a gym where his dad Saif Ali Khan works out. His cherubic look and never-seen-before hairdo caught the attention of everyone.
He looked cute as a button wearing a blue T-Shirt and orange shorts with red shoes.
2. A stroll with daddy!
Later that day, Taimur was seen with his daddy Saif while heading for an evening walk near their house. Baby T, who is used to the attention of the paps was seen waving at them with all smiles.
3. Stealing the show at school's annual day!
Taimur with his perfectly gelled spike hairdo made his way to his school for the annual day. He was seen in the arms of his nanny and wore a black sleeveless T-Shirt and orange printed pants with matching Crocs. Taimur was also seen carrying his favourite books to the school.
4. Smarty Tim
On Saturday evening, Taimur made people go aww by sporting a formal look. In the photos, the adorable star kid looked a little grown and handsome too. He wore a powder blue shirt and jet blue jeans with a pair of white sneakers.
Don't forget his neat hairdo!
(All photos via Yogen Shah)