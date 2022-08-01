Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Taapsee Pannu birthday: 6 times the actress gave applause-worthy performances on screen

On Taapsee Pannu's birthday, lets take a look at some of her best performances.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 01, 2022, 12:42 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu never disappoints when it comes to giving standout performances. The actor has consistently chosen hard and largely unorthodox roles since her on-screen debut.

1. Aadukalam

Aadukalam
1/6

It was this Tamil film, which won the 2011 National Award, with Pannu and Dhanush in the key roles, that got people to pay attention to her impressive acting abilities.

2. Pink

Pink
2/6

Top critics took notice of Pannu's seamless performance and her ability to stand out in front of a star the calibre of Amitabh Bachchan, which aided in her climb to fame.

3. Mulk

Mulk
3/6

Mulk, an intense courtroom drama in which the actor plays a Hindu lawyer defending her Muslim father-in-law (Rishi Kapoor) against claims that he has ties to a terrorist organisation, tackled Islamophobia in India.

4. Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan
4/6

The actor excelled in the character of an unconventional heroine who was unrepentant in her tenacity and refusal to accept defeat

5. Badla

Badla
5/6

Taapsee Pannu portrays a highly successful businesswoman who is the main suspect in the murder of Tony, her lover, in this official version of Oriol Paulo's Spanish film The Invisible Guests. Tony was Pannu's lover.

6. Thappad

Thappad
6/6

Critics praised the film universally, saying Taapsee Pannu gave her strongest and most compelling performance to date.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card OUT: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.