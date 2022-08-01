Taapsee Pannu birthday: 6 times the actress gave applause-worthy performances on screen

On Taapsee Pannu's birthday, lets take a look at some of her best performances.
Taapsee Pannu never disappoints when it comes to giving standout performances. The actor has consistently chosen hard and largely unorthodox roles since her on-screen debut.
1. Aadukalam
It was this Tamil film, which won the 2011 National Award, with Pannu and Dhanush in the key roles, that got people to pay attention to her impressive acting abilities.
2. Pink
Top critics took notice of Pannu's seamless performance and her ability to stand out in front of a star the calibre of Amitabh Bachchan, which aided in her climb to fame.
3. Mulk
Mulk, an intense courtroom drama in which the actor plays a Hindu lawyer defending her Muslim father-in-law (Rishi Kapoor) against claims that he has ties to a terrorist organisation, tackled Islamophobia in India.
4. Manmarziyaan
The actor excelled in the character of an unconventional heroine who was unrepentant in her tenacity and refusal to accept defeat
5. Badla
Taapsee Pannu portrays a highly successful businesswoman who is the main suspect in the murder of Tony, her lover, in this official version of Oriol Paulo's Spanish film The Invisible Guests. Tony was Pannu's lover.
6. Thappad
Critics praised the film universally, saying Taapsee Pannu gave her strongest and most compelling performance to date.