Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities

Actress Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad held a court wedding under Special Marriage Act earlier this year. The couple has been holding several wedding functions such as Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Qawwali night in the past few days, and concluded their festivities with a grand wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday night. Several political dignitaries such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Kejriwal blessed the newlyweds at their #SwaadAnusaar reception.