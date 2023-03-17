Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities

Here are the pictures from Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's grand wedding reception in Delhi.
Actress Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad held a court wedding under Special Marriage Act earlier this year. The couple has been holding several wedding functions such as Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Qawwali night in the past few days, and concluded their festivities with a grand wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday night. Several political dignitaries such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Kejriwal blessed the newlyweds at their #SwaadAnusaar reception.
1. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad at wedding reception
Combing their names Swara and Fahad, the couple dubbed their wedding festivities as #SwaadAnusaar. They both looked beautiful at their wedding reception in Delhi.
2. Rahul Gandhi blesses the newlyweds
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blessed the newlyweds at their reception. The actress had joined Rahul at his Bharat Jodo Yatra recently in Madhya Pradesh in December.
3. Jaya Bachchan wearing the mask
Since Fahad Ahmad belongs to Samajwadi Party, his party member Jaya Bachchan extended her support to him and also represented Bollywood at the function.
4. Arvind Kejriwal attended the festivities
The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal came to bless the couple at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding reception in the capital.
5. Shashi Tharoor poses at the function
The diplomat and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated the newlyweds Swara and Fahad for their wedding and posed at the function in Delhi.