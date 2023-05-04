Search icon
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening

Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, releases in cinemas this Friday, May 5.

Multiple celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Gulshan Devaiah among others attended the special screening of Sudhir Mishra's directorial Afwaah on Thursday night. Strangely, the film's male lead Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not seen at the screening. The social thriller, which also stars sees Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas, releases in the cinemas tomorrow, i.e. May 5. (All pictures: Viral Bhayani)

1. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
1/7

Bhumi Pednekar, who stars in the Sudhir Mishra film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, looked smart at the special screening of her latest release Afwaah.

2. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap
2/7

Anurag Kashyap, whose next film Kennedy will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival, reached to support his friend Sudhir Mishra.

3. Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana
3/7

Aparshakti Khurana has received huge acclaim for his brilliant performance as Binod Das aka Madan Kumar in the recent period drama series Jubilee.

4. Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali
4/7

Imtiaz Ali's next film is Chamkila, the biopic of legendary Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the musical drama.

5. Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah
5/7

Gulshan Devaiah will be seen next in Prime Video's crime drama series Dahaad, which also features Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in the leading roles.

6. Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta
6/7

Hansal Mehta, who has himself directed socially relevant films such as Mulk and Thappad, has produced Afwaah under his banner Benaras Media Works.

7. Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker
7/7

Swara Bhasker, who tied the knot with the social activist Fahad Ahmad earlier this year, attended the Afwaah screening in a beautiful purple saree.

