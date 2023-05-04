Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening

Multiple celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Gulshan Devaiah among others attended the special screening of Sudhir Mishra's directorial Afwaah on Thursday night. Strangely, the film's male lead Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not seen at the screening. The social thriller, which also stars sees Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas, releases in the cinemas tomorrow, i.e. May 5. (All pictures: Viral Bhayani)