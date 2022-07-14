Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated

Before Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen dated Bunty Sachdeva, Vikram Bhatt, Wasim Akram, Imtiaz Khatri, Manav Menon, Randeep Hooda, and Rohman Shawl.
On Thursday, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shared romantic photos with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and confirmed his relationship with her. As soon as these photos went viral, netizens started reacting to the news. Last year, Sushmita, who has always been vocal about her relationships, broke up with Rohman Shawl and informed her fans about the same on social media. Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating Bunty Sachdeva, Sabeer Bhatia, Sanjay Narang, Vikram Bhatt, Wasim Akram, Imtiaz Khatri, Manav Menon, Mudassir Aziz and Randeep Hooda.
1. Lalit Modi
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and called her as his “better half”. The latter shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”
In another tweet, Lalit Modi clarified that he and Sushmita Sen aren’t married yet. He wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”
2. Vikram Bhatt
Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Seb were said to have shared a rather intense affair, but then they had parted amicably. In fact, the two have always spoken highly of each other. Despite having dated other people since then. Their love life is even said to be the inspiration behind the Esha Deol-starrer Ankahee, which was incidentally helmed by Vikram himself.
3. Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda made headlines when he was dating Sushmita Sen. They dated for around 3 years, however, they decided to part ways for unknown reasons. According to the media reports, they had a bitter ending.
4. Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen broke up with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl in December 2021 after three years of relationship.
5. Manav Menon
Manav Menon and Sushmita Sen were spotted together at various parties. They were deeply in love with each other back in 2006.
6. Ritik Bhasin
As per reports, Ritik Bhasin and Sushmita had even bought a new abode for themselves before parting ways in 2017. They were spotted together during social events and parties.
Earlier, Sushmita has been in reported long- and short-lived relationships with Bunty Sachdeva, Sabeer Bhatia, Sanjay Narang, Wasim Akram, Imtiaz Khatri, and Mudassir Aziz.