Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and called her as his “better half”. The latter shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

In another tweet, Lalit Modi clarified that he and Sushmita Sen aren’t married yet. He wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”