Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Raveena Tandon: '90 actress ruling over OTT

The Hotstar original show 'Aarya' has former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen playing the titular role as an independent woman who would do anything to protect her family. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband and his partners when his spouse is shot dead. Chandrachur Singh, another popular face from the 90s, is also seen in the show as Aarya's husband, Tej Sareen. Sushmita has been a part of successful films like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Sirf Tum' and 'Aankhen'. Aarya returns for its second season on 10th December. (Image source: Aarya Season 1 Trailer/YouTube)