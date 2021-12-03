Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Raveena Tandon: '90 actress ruling over OTT

The digital content landscape has given a second life to the leading ladies from the 90s such as Sushmita Sen, Kajol, and others.
The OTT (Over-The-Top) revolution in Indian entertainment industry has some of the finest and talented actors in the industry as the leading face for many projects across different streaming platforms. Nawazuddin Siddqui was loved by the audience for his amazing performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in 'Sacred Games' and Pankaj Tripathi stole the show as Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur'. The digital content landscape has also given a second life to the leading ladies from the 90s who have made their comeback with the streaming shows.
1. Sushmita Sen in Aarya
The Hotstar original show 'Aarya' has former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen playing the titular role as an independent woman who would do anything to protect her family. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband and his partners when his spouse is shot dead. Chandrachur Singh, another popular face from the 90s, is also seen in the show as Aarya's husband, Tej Sareen. Sushmita has been a part of successful films like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Sirf Tum' and 'Aankhen'. Aarya returns for its second season on 10th December. (Image source: Aarya Season 1 Trailer/YouTube)
2. Kajol in Tribhanga
Kajol Devgan has acted in some of the biggest hits of 90s such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Baazigar', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth'. Wife of actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol made her digital debut earlier this year with the Netflix film 'Tribhanga', a relationship drama with a dysfunctional family at its core. It featured three generations of women reflecting on their life stories and the choices they made. Kajol starred as Anuradha Apte, while Tanvi Azmi played her mother, Nayantara Apte and Mithika Palkar player her daughter, Masha. (Image source: Tribhanga trailer/YouTube)
3. Raveena Tandon in Aranyak
Raveena Tandon will be making her streaming debut in the upcoming Netflix show 'Aranyak', a murder mystery set in the fictitious hilly town of Sironah. She leads the show as SHO Kasturi Dogra. Raveena acted in many successful comedies in 90s such as 'Dulhe Raja', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Andaz Apna Apna' and has even won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in 'Daman'. Aranyak starts streaming on 10th December. (Image source: Aranyak trailer/YouTube)
4. Madhuri Dixit Nene in Finding Anamika
Madhuri Dixit Nene featured in blockbuster hits such as " Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Dil" and "Dil To Pagal Hai" in 1990s. She has also been a recipient of six Filmfare awards in her career till date. Madhuri makes her digital debut with Netflix's upcoming show 'Finding Anamika' in which she plays Anamika Anand, a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly disappears without a trace. Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor is also a part of the show. The release date of the show hasn't been released by the global streaming giant yet. (Image source: Finding Anamika teaser/YouTube)
5. Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums
Pooja Bhatt made her digital debut in the Netflix drama series 'Bombay Begums' earlier this year. The show revolved around four ambitious women in modern-day Mumbai who want to fulfill their dreams at any cost. Pooja Bhatt portrayed a corporate honcho named Rani Irani, CEO of the Royal Bank of Bombay. The actress starred in critically acclaimed films in 1990s such as 'Zakhm' and 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' before appearing in a string of flops. Pooja has also directed films such as 'Paap', 'Dhokha' and 'Jism 2' in her career. (Image source: Bombay Begums trailer/YouTube)