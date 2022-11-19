5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Here are five instances when the Aarya actress made headlines.
Sushmita Sen celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday, November 19. Even though the actress hasn't been quite successful in the Hindi film industry, she has always remained in news due to her personal life and has gained back her fame through the streaming space headlining the crime series Aarya. Here are five such instances when the birthday girl made headlines. (All images: File photos)
1. Sushmita Sen becoming India's first Miss Universe
In 1994, Sushmita Sen created history when she became the first Indian beauty queen to win the Miss Universe title. In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu repeated the feat when she became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.
2. Sushmita Sen's extra-marital affair with Vikram Bhatt
In the 1990s, Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt dated for nearly two years when the Main Hoon Na actress starred in Mahesh Bhatt's film Dastak, which was written by Vikram, who was married at that time before his divorce in 1998.
3. Sushmita Sen's comeback as Aarya
Sushmita Sen made a grand comeback in 2020 when she starred as the titular character Aarya in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller web series adapted from the Dutch show Penoza. The third season of the show has been announced.
4. Lalit Modi confirms dating Sushmita Sen
In July earlier this year, the IPL founder Lalit Modi broke the internet when he announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. The Biwi No. 1 actress never confirmed their relationship, and later, it was even rumoured that the two might have broken up.
5. Sushmita Sen to portray transgender activist Gauri Sawant
Sushmita Sen will be seen portraying the famous transgender activist Gauri Sawant in an upcoming web series for Voot Select. Gauri is the founder of the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, which provides counselling to transgenders.