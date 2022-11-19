5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday, November 19. Even though the actress hasn't been quite successful in the Hindi film industry, she has always remained in news due to her personal life and has gained back her fame through the streaming space headlining the crime series Aarya. Here are five such instances when the birthday girl made headlines. (All images: File photos)