Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a dancer and later joined a theatre group.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 21, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who craved his name in the hearts of audiences both on and off the screen, was born on January 21, 1986. The late actor might have left the world but his fans continue to remember him because of the strong character he played in his films, despite a short-lived career.

For the unversed, Sushant started his career as a dancer and later joined a theatre group. After making his name in the TV industry, courtesy of his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, the actor switched to films and within a span of seven years, gave audiences critically-acclaimed movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among several others.

On the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary, let's look back at his spectacular performances:

1. Kai Po Che!

Kai Po Che!
1/5

Kai Po Che!, which is one of his best films, was the debut film for Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 3 Mistakes of My Life, and it follows the lives of three best friends on their journey through life. Sushant Singh Rajput as Ishaan Bhatt is excellent.

2. Kedarnath

Kedarnath
2/5

Kedarnath, the love story between Mansoor and Mukku, is based on the disastrous floods that ravaged Uttarakhand. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. 

3. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
3/5

Sushant won the audience's hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From essaying Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, he took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.

Sushant's most pivotal role in a seven-year-long movie career and even proved to be the biggest hit of his.

4. Shudh Desi Romance

Shudh Desi Romance
4/5

In Shudh Desi Romance, late star Sushant Singh played the character of Raghu Ram. It was his second film, critics and spectators alike praised Sushant and Parineeti's chemistry.

5. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara
5/5

Sushant played Manny in Dil Bechara which was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar after his death. It was his last film which became a blockbuster hit in India soon after its release with both critics and fans pouring love over Rajput`s last film. 

Though we lost Sushant on June 14, 2020, today he would have turned 37. He had a glorious career and he left behind his roles to be cherished life long. (With inputs from ANI)

