Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who craved his name in the hearts of audiences both on and off the screen, was born on January 21, 1986. The late actor might have left the world but his fans continue to remember him because of the strong character he played in his films, despite a short-lived career.

For the unversed, Sushant started his career as a dancer and later joined a theatre group. After making his name in the TV industry, courtesy of his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, the actor switched to films and within a span of seven years, gave audiences critically-acclaimed movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among several others.

On the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary, let's look back at his spectacular performances: