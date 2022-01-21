Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' to 'Dil Bechara', best films of the actor

Here are some of the films that Sushant Singh Rajput's fans will remember him for.
January 21, 2022 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's second birth anniversary post his sudden and tragic death.
The 'Chhichhore' star, who captured hearts with his performances on both the tiny and large screens, would have turned 36.
Sushant's acting career was improving one film at a time, and he was a force to be reckoned with. Sushant was hailed as the next major star in Hindi cinema, from his start in 'Kai Po Che!' through blockbuster hits like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
1. Kai Po Che
The debut film of Sushant Singh Rajput is also one of his best. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel '3 Mistakes of My Life', and it follows the lives of three best friends on their journey through life. Sushant Singh Rajput as Ishaan Bhatt is excellent.
2. Kedarnath
This love story between Mansoor and Mukku is based on the disastrous floods that ravaged Uttarakhand, and it emphasises various socioeconomic issues. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have fantastic chemistry in the film.
3. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
This is Sushant's biggest hit to date. Sushant is outstanding in every scene, from those in which we witness the captain's fragile and sensitive side to those in which he is desperate to lead India to victory.
4. Shudh Desi Romance
Raghu Ram is played by Sushant Singh Rajput with childlike innocence. This was Sushant's second film, and it was another box office success. Critics and spectators alike praised Sushant and Parineeti's chemistry.
5. Dil Bechara
Sushant's most recent film is a touching adaption of 'The Fault in Our Stars.' It'll almost certainly make you cry. This one, which was released after Sushant left the world, is available for free on Disney+Hotstar.