Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' to 'Dil Bechara', best films of the actor

Here are some of the films that Sushant Singh Rajput's fans will remember him for.

January 21, 2022 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's second birth anniversary post his sudden and tragic death.

The 'Chhichhore' star, who captured hearts with his performances on both the tiny and large screens, would have turned 36.

Sushant's acting career was improving one film at a time, and he was a force to be reckoned with. Sushant was hailed as the next major star in Hindi cinema, from his start in 'Kai Po Che!' through blockbuster hits like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.