Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Adorable photos of actress with her family

Birthday girl Sunny Leone is a family loving person and these photos are enough to prove it.
Sunny Leone might have charmed you with her magnificent beauty, but there is another side of her that is more lovable and inspiring at the same time. Let's take a look at the birthday girl's moments that certifies her as the perfect family woman (All images source: Sunny Leone Instagram).
1. Sunny Leone's world
This is the key to bubbly Leone's happiness- her family. In this photo, Sunny is celebrating Halloween with her husband Daniel Weber, and kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.
2. Sunny Leone- A loving mother
Sunny adores motherhood. In one of our previous interviews, Sunny asserted that "Being a mother has made me feel much more than I ever expected to. The way they would look at me, it’s enough to make any mother feel overwhelmed with love. They are so beautiful.”
3. Sunny Leone's extended family
Who says that only blood relation matters? Here, Sunny has perfectly proved that every person who contributes to keeping the home happy and safe is a part of the family. Sunny's picture with her staff and friends proves our claim with flying colours.
4. Sunny Leone's perception of family
Sunny posted this throwback picture and stated her perception of loving the family by adding, "Some people miss their parents the most when things r going wrong. But I miss you d most in all our happy moments & special occasions!"
5. Sunny Leone- A lovable companion
This moment captures a life-changing moment for Sunny when she got married to Daniel Weber. Sunny posted this picture recalling her struggle when she paid for the wedding reception from the money they received from their guests.
6. The goofy partner everyone wishes for
Yes, a pinch of goofiness is necessary to keep oneself motivated, and Sunny Leone knows how to remain happy even in the toughest situation.
7. Sunny Leone's upcoming projects
The actress was last seen in the web series Anamika, and she will soon be seen in Shero, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and Quotation Gang.