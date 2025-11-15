Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
'Kamini Kaushal had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress, regerts for not...
Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro station, details here
Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s first mass delivery
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?
Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
1.Sunny Deol's Malabar Hill and Juhu residence
Sunny Deol owns a luxurious space in Mumbai's posh location, Malabar Hills. This bungalow looks more like a five-star hotel or even a huge palace. From an open garden to a huge private swimming pool, gym, and preview theatre, Sunny's home can accommodate over 40 people at a time. Although he owns such a luxury, Sunny chooses to live in Juhu at Dharmendra's residence. This house blends vintage charm with a touch of royalty and is loaded with modern amenities.
Dharamendra's home in Juhu
2.Sunny Deol's Manali's farmhouse
Amid Mumbai's chaos, Sunny Deol and family have a perfect getaway to a stunning vacation home in Manali, which has a picturesque blend of wooden architecture and contemporary luxury. According to the reports, the estimated value of this villa is between Rs 2-8 crore.
3.The 100 acre Lonavala farmhouse of Deols
The Deols also own a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. Dharmendra mostly spends his time here, in the company of nature, and indulges in organic farming. Currently, he's recovering from the recent health scare and resides in Mumbai.
4.Sunny Deol and his UK mansion
Extending his real estate footprint internationally, Sunny Deol owns a luxurious mansion in the UK. This property not only serves as a residence but has also been utilised as a filming location, showcasing its versatile appeal. This grand property, reportedly used for film shoots.
5.The net worth of the Deols
As per several media reports, the Deols (Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby) are among the richest film families. The combined net worth of thee trio is over Rs 1000 crore.