BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

The Deols don't believe in show-offs, but they're filthy rich. Take a look at the lavish properties owned by Sunny Deol and family.

Simran Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

1.Sunny Deol's Malabar Hill and Juhu residence

Sunny Deol's Malabar Hill and Juhu residence
1

Sunny Deol owns a luxurious space in Mumbai's posh location, Malabar Hills. This bungalow looks more like a five-star hotel or even a huge palace. From an open garden to a huge private swimming pool, gym, and preview theatre, Sunny's home can accommodate over 40 people at a time. Although he owns such a luxury, Sunny chooses to live in Juhu at Dharmendra's residence. This house blends vintage charm with a touch of royalty and is loaded with modern amenities.

Dharamendra's home in Juhu

2.Sunny Deol's Manali's farmhouse

Sunny Deol's Manali's farmhouse
2

Amid Mumbai's chaos, Sunny Deol and family have a perfect getaway to a stunning vacation home in Manali, which has a picturesque blend of wooden architecture and contemporary luxury. According to the reports, the estimated value of this villa is between Rs 2-8 crore.

3.The 100 acre Lonavala farmhouse of Deols

The 100 acre Lonavala farmhouse of Deols
3

The Deols also own a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. Dharmendra mostly spends his time here, in the company of nature, and indulges in organic farming. Currently, he's recovering from the recent health scare and resides in Mumbai. 

4.Sunny Deol and his UK mansion

Sunny Deol and his UK mansion
4

Extending his real estate footprint internationally, Sunny Deol owns a luxurious mansion in the UK. This property not only serves as a residence but has also been utilised as a filming location, showcasing its versatile appeal. ​This grand property, reportedly used for film shoots.

5.The net worth of the Deols

The net worth of the Deols
5

As per several media reports, the Deols (Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby) are among the richest film families. The combined net worth of thee trio is over Rs 1000 crore. 

