In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

On Saturday, August 5, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and singer Udit Narayan visited the Attari-Wagah border to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2, the sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Here are the pictures of the same shared by the two actors on their Instagram.
1. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attend Attari-Wagah border ceremony
The Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attended the Attari-Wagah border ceremony performed by the soldiers from Border Security Force (India) and Pakistan Rangers (Pakistan).
2. Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh
Sunny Deol, who looked dashing in a yellow kurta with an olive green turban, will reprise his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, set in 1971, around 17 years after the prequel.
3. Ameesha Patel is back as Sakeena
Ameesha Patel, who looked pretty in a blue suit, will reprise her role as Sakeena in the sequel directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the blockbuster 22 years back.
4. Sunny Deol chants his epic dialogue Hindustan Zindabad
Sunny Deol chanted his famous dialogue "Hindustan Zindabad Hai tha, Zindabad Hai aur Zindabad Rahega' from Gadar at the border and sent people into a frenzy.
5. Udit Narayan's songs in Gadar 2
Udit Narayan's songs in Gadar Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been recreated by the music director Mithoon in the much-awaited sequel.
6. Gadar 2 vs OMG 2
Gadar 2 will clash at the box office with the satirical comedy OMG 2 on August 11. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is also the sequel to the 2011 hit OMG – Oh My God!.