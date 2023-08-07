In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

On Saturday, August 5, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and singer Udit Narayan visited the Attari-Wagah border to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2, the sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Here are the pictures of the same shared by the two actors on their Instagram.