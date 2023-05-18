Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized for 59 days when he was punched hard by Puneet Issar while shooting Coolie.
From risking their lives to performing deadly stunts, Bollywood actors work very hard to entertain us. Sometimes, they also get injured while shooting. One such example is when Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized for 59 days when he was punched hard by Puneet Issar while shooting Coolie.
Today, let's take a look at the actors who almost died while shooting films:
1. Amitabh Bachchan-Coolie
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan– Khakee
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost balance when she was riding a jeep while shooting Khakee. She got injured and was taken to the hospital immediately.
3. Salman Khan-Kya Kehna
As per the media reports, while shooting Tere Naam, Salman had to walk on the railway track where he didn’t realise that there was a train coming from behind. He was pushed away by someone from the other side to save his life.
4. Hrithik Roshan – Krrish
Hrithik Roshan had a fatal accident on the Krrish set when he was shooting an action sequence using a cable wire. The cable came off and Hrithik fell down for like 50 feet after which he was taken to the hospital.
5. Sunil Dutt, Nargis - Mother India
On the sets of Mother India, a wildfire broke out and Sunil Dutt jumped in to save actress Nargis who was stuck in it. Sunil Dutt was seriously injured after the incident. After this incident, they started dating and decided to get married.
(Photo credit: Bollywoodirect/Twitter)
6. Ayesha Takia – Dor
Ayesh Takia slipped while boarding a running train and fell on the railway track while shooting a scene. Meanwhile, a train was running on the other side of the railway track and she was very close to it.