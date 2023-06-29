In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Suhana Khan set the internet on fire by dropping her latest photos on her Instagram
On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, took the internet by storm as the new-age actor shared stunning pictures of her from the latest photoshoot. Let's adore the beauty of Suhana. (Image source: Suhana Khan Instagram)
1. Suhana Khan- The Snow White beauty
On Thursday, Suhana Khan dropped her photos from the latest photoshoot, and it went viral in no time.
2. Suhana Khan sets bodycon goals higher
In the latest photos, Suhana Khan dons a white bodycon to perfection, and it left the fans and netizens impressed.
3. The viral trendsetter-Suhana Khan
Within 40 minutes of the upload, Suhana Khan's post got more than 98K likes and over 800 comments.
4. Netizens stunned with Suhana Khan's latest avatar
Suhana Khan's latest photo left netizens stunned. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wow." Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Seema Kiran Sajdeh dropped star-struck emoji. A fan wrote, "So pretttyyy you are." Another fan wrote, "Gorgeoussss suhuuuu! slayingg as alwaysss!"
5. Suhana Khan's big-screen debut
Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The Archies will release on Netflix this year.