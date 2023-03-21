Search icon
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react

Suhana Khan set the internet on fire in her latest photoshoot as she shared her hot and bold photos in white dress.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 21, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan set the internet on fire with her sensuous photos in a white dress on her Instagram. Her pictures went viral on social media.

1. Suhana Khan looks sexy in white dress

Suhana Khan looks sexy in white dress
1/5

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan set the internet on fire on Tuesday as she dropped mesmerising photos in a white dress on her Instagram account with the caption "Hi".

2. Suhana Khan's besties react

Suhana Khan's besties react
2/5

Suhana Khan's besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to her photos. Ananya wrote "Hello" and added eyes filled with heart emojis, and Shanaya commented, "Beauty" with a red heart emoji.

3. Suhana Khan's latest photoshoot

Suhana Khan's latest photoshoot
3/5

Suhana Khan's latest pictures have been captured by the fashion photographer Sasha Jairam with make-up done by Riddhima Sharma and styled by Mohit Rai.

4. Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut

Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut
4/5

Suhana Khan will make her Hindi film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. The film will directly release on the streaming platform Netflix later this year.

5. Suhana Khan's social media presence

Suhana Khan's social media presence
5/5

Suhana Khan has a huge social media following with 3.2 million followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing her breathtaking and stunning photos on the platform.

