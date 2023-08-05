Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Ananya Panday reacts to Suhana Khan's pictures from her Gao vacation and mocks her for her caption.
Suhana Khan is all set to nake her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She is currently enjoying her time with her cousins in Goa and keeps sharing her pictures on social media. Her recent stylish pictures from her vacation have taken social media by storm and even her BFF Ananya Panday reacted to them.
1. Suhana Khan glamourous looks
On Friday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her Goa vacation. Suhana looked like a vision in a grey tank top and blue denim. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and also flaunted her flawless skin in the picture
2. Suhana Khan's Goa vacation
Suhana Khan not only shared her glamorous pics but also gave a glimpse of the aesthetic locations she visited and the delicious food she had. She shared a picture of the breakfast table filled with delicious food.
3. Suhana Khan with her Cousin and friend
Suhana Khan also shared an adorable photo of posing for a selfie with her cousin Alia Chhiba and one of her friends and captioned the post, "I (heart emoji) Goa (tree emoji)." Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday was seen mocking her for the caption and said, "How do you think of this caption super creative," to which Suhana replied, "it came to me in a dream."
4. Suhana Khan Work Front
Suhana Khan will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. The musical-comedy film is scheduled to release on November 24 on Netflix.