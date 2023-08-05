Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054699
HomePhotos

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Ananya Panday reacts to Suhana Khan's pictures from her Gao vacation and mocks her for her caption.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 05, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Suhana Khan is all set to nake her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She is currently enjoying her time with her cousins in Goa and keeps sharing her pictures on social media. Her recent stylish pictures from her vacation have taken social media by storm and even her BFF Ananya Panday reacted to them. 

1. Suhana Khan glamourous looks

Suhana Khan glamourous looks
1/4

On Friday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her Goa vacation. Suhana looked like a vision in a grey tank top and blue denim. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and also flaunted her flawless skin in the picture

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Suhana Khan's Goa vacation

Suhana Khan's Goa vacation
2/4

Suhana Khan not only shared her glamorous pics but also gave a glimpse of the aesthetic locations she visited and the delicious food she had. She shared a picture of the breakfast table filled with delicious food. 



3. Suhana Khan with her Cousin and friend

Suhana Khan with her Cousin and friend
3/4

Suhana Khan also shared an adorable photo of posing for a selfie with her cousin Alia Chhiba and one of her friends and captioned the post, "I (heart emoji) Goa (tree emoji)." Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday was seen mocking her for the caption and said, "How do you think of this caption super creative," to which Suhana replied, "it came to me in a dream."



4. Suhana Khan Work Front

Suhana Khan Work Front
4/4

Suhana Khan will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. The musical-comedy film is scheduled to release on November 24 on Netflix.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features
Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more
Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile
From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.