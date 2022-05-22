Search icon
Suhana Khan birthday: Sizzling photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter setting internet on fire

Take a look at Suhana Khan's stunning photos here.

  • May 22, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is a year older today, and she is about to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. There's no disputing that the starkid is a total diva, as seen by her Instagram account.

1. Suhana Khan looks red hot

Suhana Khan was spotted wearing a gorgeous saree, which she looked stunning in.

2. Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in black dress

Suhana Khan shared sun-kissed images of herself in a black dress that went viral.

3. Suhana Khan in white tank top

Suhana Khan wore a white tank top in images she shared on Instagram.

4. Suhana Khan looks summer-ready

Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a black top, shorts and a shirt over it.

5. Suhana Khan slays in backless dress

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a backless dress that accentuated her curves.

6. Suhana Khan sizzles in cut-out dress

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a sultry pastel green cut-out dress that made her followers' hearts race.

7. Suhana Khan in beige co-ord set

Suhana Khan is spotted in the kitchen while posing in a co-ord set that she looked stunning in.

