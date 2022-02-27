In Pics: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor step out for dinner date

Check out the viral photos of the star kids who were papped at their Saturday dinner date last night.
The star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were spotted for their Saturday dinner date at the famous Mizu restaurant in Bandra. Check out their pictures from last night here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. BFFs Suhana-Ananya-Shanaya
The three BFFs posed happily for the shutterbugs as they stepped out for their dinner date. Shanaya wore a chic white dress, Ananya looked confident in her lavender outfit, while Suhana stylishly carried her white tube top with black pants.
2. Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut
Suhana Khan was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai. She is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut in Akhtar's upcoming musical romantic film 'The Archies', the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name.
3. Shanaya Kapoor's big-screen debut
Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya will soon be making her big-screen debut in a film backed by Dharma Productions. She has already been signed up by Karan Johar for his talent management firm, Dharma Cornerstone Agency.
4. Khushi Kapoor's Hindi film debut
Sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi was also spotted dressed in an all-black outfit for the Saturday dinner. It is speculated that Khushi is also attached to 'The Archies', which also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda reportedly.
5. Ananya Panday's upcoming films
Ananya Panday will be seen in the sports drama 'Liger' in 2022 opposite Telugu sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Her lineup also includes 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.