1 . Rekha's home Basera in Mumbai

1

The veteran actress Rekha resides in Basera, a sea-facing bungalow at Bandra. Even in a metro city like Mumbai, Rekha spurs royalty with an umbrella-shaped structure, which reminds you of the grand sets from her classic Umrao Jaan. The house has a fusion of classical Indian elements with contemporary lines, creating an intangible vibe.