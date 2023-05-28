Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

As per the reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha may get married at Udaipur's The Leela Palace.
Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi and are now all set t get married to each other. As per the media reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot at Udaipur's The Leela Palace. (All photos: The Leela Palace Udaipur/Instagram)
Let's step inside the beautiful The Leela Palace:
1. The Leela Palace
The Leela Palace Udaipur is a luxurious 5-star hotel & resort in Udaipur near Lake Pichola offering.
2. Beautiful view
The couple and guests can enjoy the beautiful sunset and morning view at The Leela Palace Udaipur.
3. Luxurious rooms
The Leela Palace has beautiful and luxurious rooms which come with beautiful lake views.
4. Price
As per Make My Trip, the stay for one night costs Rs 32,400 plus taxes.
5. Parineeti already in Udaipur
According to media reports, actress Parineeti Chopra landed in Rajasthan’s royal city Udaipur at 9:30 am yesterday and has been staying at the Leela Palace Hotel. Meanwhile, her relatives are currently staying at the Udayvilas Hotel in Udaipur, both of which are royal hotels.
6. Raghav Chadha
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Raghav Chadha will be arriving in Jaipur soon to look at wedding venues in the pink city, with fiance Parineeti set to join him soon. It must be noted that Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also got married in Jodhpur, in a royal affair.
7. Wedding reports
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra might choose the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan for their wedding venue, though the reports and destination have not been finalized yet.