Step inside Karan Johar’s multi-crore Mumbai house featuring spacious balcony, exquisite interiors

Take a look inside Karan Johar's house that has a massive balcony, stunning interiors and more.
Karan Johar is a multi-talented celebrity who has been amusing us for over two decades as a film director, producer, actor, screenwriter and judge on TV reality shows. Johar lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, and his twin babies Yash and Roohi.
1. Walk-in closet
His dressing area which is also a walk-in wardrobe is equipped with a full-length mirror and ample space for all of his pricey garments.
2. Kitchen
His kitchen is designed with a mix of brown and white wood and marble work.
3. Kids room
The nursery that Gauri Khan designed for Roohi and Yash has been transformed into a room for two toddlers. The room is brimming with toys and various activities for the children.
4. Bedroom
Karan's bedroom is the ideal blend of contemporary and vintage charm. It has a deep green leather bed and is made of carved dark wood.
5. Dining Area
Many exquisite corners may be found in KJO's sumptuous dining room. Large windows, grey marble floors, a wood-paneled false ceiling, and sumptuous interiors are just a few of the features.