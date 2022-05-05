Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Step inside Karan Johar’s multi-crore Mumbai house featuring spacious balcony, exquisite interiors

Take a look inside Karan Johar's house that has a massive balcony, stunning interiors and more.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 05, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Karan Johar is a multi-talented celebrity who has been amusing us for over two decades as a film director, producer, actor, screenwriter and judge on TV reality shows. Johar lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, and his twin babies Yash and Roohi.

1. Walk-in closet

Walk-in closet
1/5

His dressing area which is also a walk-in wardrobe is equipped with a full-length mirror and ample space for all of his pricey garments.

2. Kitchen

Kitchen
2/5

His kitchen is designed with a mix of brown and white wood and marble work.

3. Kids room

Kids room
3/5

The nursery that Gauri Khan designed for Roohi and Yash has been transformed into a room for two toddlers. The room is brimming with toys and various activities for the children.

4. Bedroom

Bedroom
4/5

Karan's bedroom is the ideal blend of contemporary and vintage charm. It has a deep green leather bed and is made of carved dark wood.

5. Dining Area

Dining Area
5/5

Many exquisite corners may be found in KJO's sumptuous dining room. Large windows, grey marble floors, a wood-paneled false ceiling, and sumptuous interiors are just a few of the features.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.