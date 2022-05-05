Step inside Karan Johar’s multi-crore Mumbai house featuring spacious balcony, exquisite interiors

Take a look inside Karan Johar's house that has a massive balcony, stunning interiors and more.

Karan Johar is a multi-talented celebrity who has been amusing us for over two decades as a film director, producer, actor, screenwriter and judge on TV reality shows. Johar lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, and his twin babies Yash and Roohi.