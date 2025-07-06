1 . Welcome to Kap's Cafe: From exterior to the floral door arch

Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, opened a new cafe in Surrey, Canada, named it Kap's Cafe. By day, the entrance glows with natural light through full-length glass windows decorated with a cascading pink flower arch. At night, the café shines warmly from within, with its "OPEN" sign welcoming romantics and foodies alike.