Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Jacqueliene Fernandez has bought a luxury home in the posh locality of Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai.
The sizzling actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who recently changed the spelling of her first name, has bought herself a luxury home in the Navroze apartment complex by the real estate builder Ashar Group in the posh locality of Pali Hill. It is the same area where Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan also reside in nearby apartment complexes.
Here are the inside pictures of Asahr's Navroze project from their official website.
1. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The classic lounge
Jacqueliene Fernandez's new apartment complex Navroze has a beautiful and classic lounge with modern interiors, plush seating, and quiet seating.
2. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The modern gym
As the actress is a fitness enthusiast, the gym in her complex will be her go-to place. It has the finest equipments and a wide view of the city landscape.
3. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The lavish entrance
The actress's apartment complex has a lavish entrance, which the builders say has been "crafted to capture the dynamism of unabashed living."
4. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The sprawling lawns
The sprawling lawns in the Navroze apartment complex are called the Emerald Lawns and are described as "the zen zone" in the whole building.
5. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The jacuzzi pool
Jacqueliene's apartment complex also has a huge pool with jacuzzi therapy where the actress would relax in "the serenity of the moving skies".