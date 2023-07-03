Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3050132
HomePhotos

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Jacqueliene Fernandez has bought a luxury home in the posh locality of Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 03, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

The sizzling actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who recently changed the spelling of her first name, has bought herself a luxury home in the Navroze apartment complex by the real estate builder Ashar Group in the posh locality of Pali Hill. It is the same area where Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan also reside in nearby apartment complexes.

Here are the inside pictures of Asahr's Navroze project from their official website.

 

1. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The classic lounge

Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The classic lounge
1/5

Jacqueliene Fernandez's new apartment complex Navroze has a beautiful and classic lounge with modern interiors, plush seating, and quiet seating.

 

2. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The modern gym

Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The modern gym
2/5

As the actress is a fitness enthusiast, the gym in her complex will be her go-to place. It has the finest equipments and a wide view of the city landscape.

 

3. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The lavish entrance

Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The lavish entrance
3/5

The actress's apartment complex has a lavish entrance, which the builders say has been "crafted to capture the dynamism of unabashed living."

 

4. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The sprawling lawns

Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The sprawling lawns
4/5

The sprawling lawns in the Navroze apartment complex are called the Emerald Lawns and are described as "the zen zone" in the whole building.

 

5. Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The jacuzzi pool

Jacqueliene Fernandez luxury home - The jacuzzi pool
5/5

Jacqueliene's apartment complex also has a huge pool with jacuzzi therapy where the actress would relax in "the serenity of the moving skies".

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet TV's 'desi girl', who failed in Bollywood, quit showbiz seven years ago, still owns house worth crores in...
Remember Khurshed Lawyer? Munna Bhai's Swami who took acting break due to this reason, looks unrecognizable, now...
India's medal tally in last 5 Olympics
In pics: 6 best drinks that help with acid reflux
Meet actor who was thrown out of popular TV show, then worked with Shah Rukh Khan; now gives Rs 500-crore blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2024 revised result declared by NTA; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews