Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Jacqueliene Fernandez has bought a luxury home in the posh locality of Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai.

The sizzling actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who recently changed the spelling of her first name, has bought herself a luxury home in the Navroze apartment complex by the real estate builder Ashar Group in the posh locality of Pali Hill. It is the same area where Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan also reside in nearby apartment complexes.

Here are the inside pictures of Asahr's Navroze project from their official website.