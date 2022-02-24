Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2935885
HomePhotos

Sridevi Death Anniversary: From ‘Chandni’ to ‘English Vinglish’, 5 evergreen movies of the veteran actress

On Sridevi’s death anniversary, here’s a look at some of her evergreen movies.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 24, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

There is no doubt that the legendary actress Sridevi and her films will be remembered for a long time. The actress has been honoured by her fans every day since she left for the heavenly abode. Sridevi has delivered Bollywood some of its biggest hits, films that have not only performed well at the box office but also made a lasting impression on audiences.

1. Chandni

Chandni
1/5

The superb performances and incredible score of this Yash Chopra classic are still remembered. 'Mere Haathon Mein' went on to become a great hit. Sridevi, a legendary actress, performed the title role in this blockbuster film.

2. Mr. India

Mr. India
2/5

Mr. India is one of Bollywood's most well-known flicks. Critics and fans alike praised this science-fiction drama. Sridevi's performance as Seema Soni was captivating in every scene she appeared in. 'Miss Hawa Hawaii' was a big factor in the film's success, as it was the highest-grossing film of 1987

3. Laadla

Laadla
3/5

This film, directed by Raj Kanwar, was a remake of the Kannada film 'Anuraga Aralithu.  Sheetal Jaitley, a snobbish and competitive woman who is exceedingly materialistic, was played by Sridevi. The film was a huge box office hit.

4. Mom

Mom
4/5

This suspense thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi received critical acclaim for its stunning performances and gripping storyline. Sridevi's 300th film was released in this year. For this smash blockbuster, she won a National Film Award for Best Actress.

5. English Vinglish

English Vinglish
5/5

Sridevi's return to Hindi cinema was marked with this comedy-drama. The film received a lot of positive feedback when it first came out. At the Toronto Film Festival, it garnered a 5-minute standing ovation.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Paris Olympics 2024: Most successful female gymnasts of all time
Parineeti Chopra shares photos with Raghav Chadha from Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final, calls it her 'best weekend'
Who is 11-year-old stealing the show in pics with Aishwarya, Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?
In pics: Shah Rukh, Alia, Salman, Aishwarya, Rajinikanth amp up starry quotient at Ambanis' Shubh Aashirwad ceremony
6 movies, including 2 blockbusters Anushka Sharma lost to other stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet man, who gave business card to Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, he is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews