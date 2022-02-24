Sridevi Death Anniversary: From ‘Chandni’ to ‘English Vinglish’, 5 evergreen movies of the veteran actress

There is no doubt that the legendary actress Sridevi and her films will be remembered for a long time. The actress has been honoured by her fans every day since she left for the heavenly abode. Sridevi has delivered Bollywood some of its biggest hits, films that have not only performed well at the box office but also made a lasting impression on audiences.