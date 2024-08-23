Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

2/6

Sharing their reason to cast two new actresses, Abbas-Mustan added, "We felt that if we take Sridevi, the audience's sympathy, especially the fans of the actress will be wholly invested in that. They won’t be interested in the film anymore. And they will also be let down that our favourite actress is dead. So we decided to cast a new actress. We thought that when she dies, people will be shocked." And hence, Baazigar proved to be the acting debut of Shilpa Shetty and also just the second film of Kajol.