SPOTTED: Tiger Shroff is all smiles as he hosts a special screening of Student of the Year 2 for bae Disha Patani!

Amidst reports of Disha Patani's former relationship with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Tiger Shroff hosts a special screening of his latest release Student of the Year 2 for her...
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at the special screening of Tiger's latest release Student of the Year 2. The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs at the special screening organised by Tiger for his girlfriend Disha on Wednesday.
Interestingly, Disha had been grabbing the eyeballs the entire day for her former relationship with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan. Disha and Parth apparently dated for a year before she split with him.
As of now, Tiger and Disha are going pretty strong together and these pictures are proof:
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani make for one of the most lovable couples in B-Town. Though, both of them have always maintained that they're just really good friends, their frequent outings with each other and pictures together speak much more about their relationship, than they ever have till now.
Late on Wednesday night, Tiger Shroff was papped along with girlfriend Disha Patani at the special screening of his latest offering Student of the Year 2. It has been reported that Tiger was hosting the screening especially for bae Disha Patani.
Tiger and Disha arrived together at the venue and were all smiles for the paps. The adorable couple was seen twinning in white at the screening.
While Tiger was seen donning navy blue track pants with a white hoodie paired with black sneakers, Disha Patani was seen clad in a black skirt which she paird with a white spageti top with plunging neckline. She completed her look with a black cap, a grey pouch and a pair of white sneakers.
The couple was all smiles for the paps as they posed together. While Tiger has moved on to his next with YRF, in which he co-stars with Hrithik Roshan, Disha will soon be seen in Bharat along with Salman Khan.
