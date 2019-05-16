SPOTTED: Tiger Shroff is all smiles as he hosts a special screening of Student of the Year 2 for bae Disha Patani!

Amidst reports of Disha Patani's former relationship with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Tiger Shroff hosts a special screening of his latest release Student of the Year 2 for her...

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at the special screening of Tiger's latest release Student of the Year 2. The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs at the special screening organised by Tiger for his girlfriend Disha on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Disha had been grabbing the eyeballs the entire day for her former relationship with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan. Disha and Parth apparently dated for a year before she split with him.

As of now, Tiger and Disha are going pretty strong together and these pictures are proof: