Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2755091
HomePhotos

SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt outside beau Ranbir Kapoor's house on Wednesday night, Check pics!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial titled 'Brahmastra'

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 30, 2019, 01:26 AM IST

On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt was spotted heading towards beau Ranbir Kapoor's house. The actress was then papped outside Ranbir's residence. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped outside Karan Johar's place for his birthday dinner. What grabbed a lot of eyeballs was when Alia's ex flame Sidharth Malhotra too was spotted at Karan Johar's birthday dinner later on. 

Check out the pictures of Alia as she was papped outside Ranbir's house a day after KJo's birthday dinner:

1. SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt outside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's residence

SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt outside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's residence
1/4

Alia Bhatt stepped out to meet beau Ranbir Kapoor at his residence on Wednesday night as she was clicked heading to his house in her car. 

2. Alia Bhatt papped outside Ranbir's house

Alia Bhatt papped outside Ranbir's house
2/4

Looks like the paparazzi too got an inkling of Alia's plans to spend some time with her Brahmastra co-star. They made it in time to capture her outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence. 

3. Alia Bhatt tries to hide her face from the paps

Alia Bhatt tries to hide her face from the paps
3/4

On Tuesday night, both Ranbir and Alia were spotted arriving for Karan Johar's birthday dinner together in the same car. Ranbir was seen acknowledging the paps while Alia was spotted trying to hide her face from being clicked. 

4. Sidharth Malhotra too made an entry

Sidharth Malhotra too made an entry
4/4

While Alia and Ranbir navigated their way for KJo's birthday dinner, Alia's ex flame Sidharth Malhotra too was spotted outside Karan's residence for the same on Tuesday night. 

 

(All images via Yogen Shah)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently
In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda police custody extended till June 20 in connection with Renukaswamy murder case: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews