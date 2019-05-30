SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt outside beau Ranbir Kapoor's house on Wednesday night, Check pics!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial titled 'Brahmastra'
On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt was spotted heading towards beau Ranbir Kapoor's house. The actress was then papped outside Ranbir's residence.
Earlier on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped outside Karan Johar's place for his birthday dinner. What grabbed a lot of eyeballs was when Alia's ex flame Sidharth Malhotra too was spotted at Karan Johar's birthday dinner later on.
Check out the pictures of Alia as she was papped outside Ranbir's house a day after KJo's birthday dinner:
Alia Bhatt stepped out to meet beau Ranbir Kapoor at his residence on Wednesday night as she was clicked heading to his house in her car.
Looks like the paparazzi too got an inkling of Alia's plans to spend some time with her Brahmastra co-star. They made it in time to capture her outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence.
On Tuesday night, both Ranbir and Alia were spotted arriving for Karan Johar's birthday dinner together in the same car. Ranbir was seen acknowledging the paps while Alia was spotted trying to hide her face from being clicked.
While Alia and Ranbir navigated their way for KJo's birthday dinner, Alia's ex flame Sidharth Malhotra too was spotted outside Karan's residence for the same on Tuesday night.
