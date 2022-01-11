'Spider-Man', 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Sooryavanshi': List of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2021

Some movies like '83' touched our hearts, while others made us laugh.
2021 has not been an easy year for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Entertainment industry didn't fail to bring smiles to our faces. Some movies really touched our hearts, while others made us laugh.
Here's the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2021:
1. Pushpa: The Rise
'Pushpa: The Rise' collected over Rs 325 crore in three weeks. The movie, which features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is still performing exceptionally at the box office. (Image credit: pushpa_official_film/Instagram)
2. Sooryavanshi
Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. It has collected over Rs 298 crore worldwide. (Image credit:sooryavanshi_official/Instagram)
3. Spide-Man: No Way Home
'Spide-Man: No Way Home' has collected Rs 260 Crore in India. The film features Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. (Image credit: File Photo)
4. Master
Tamil film 'Master' features Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film collected over Rs 200 Crore. (Image credit: thalapathy_nanbinanbanz_kerala/Instagram)
5. 83
Kabir Khan's film 83 has crossed Rs 100 mark in the country. The film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiva, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Mohinder Amarnath, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi. (Image credit: File photo)