'Spider-Man', 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Sooryavanshi': List of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2021

Some movies like '83' touched our hearts, while others made us laugh.

2021 has not been an easy year for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Entertainment industry didn't fail to bring smiles to our faces. Some movies really touched our hearts, while others made us laugh.

Here's the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2021: