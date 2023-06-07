Search icon
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

Here's a look at the photos from Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame actress Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani's wedding in Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 07, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to get married to hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday. The actress is set to tie the knot at a gurdwara in Santa Cruz West. Guests have started arriving and the actress' co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh were also seen gracing the wedding. Here's a look at some stunning pictures from the wedding-

1. Sonnalli Seygall entery at wedding

Sonnalli Seygall entery at wedding
1/4

Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot with his longtime boyfriend entrepreneur and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani. The actress made a stunning entry at the wedding venue and will have a traditional Sikh wedding. the actress was seen stunning in a bridal pink saree as her friends and family accompanied her to the venue under a canopy of flowers. The actress completed her look with silver kaleeras and diamond jewelry. The actress made her entry with her dog who was also dressed in pink

2. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajani

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajani
2/4

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajani have reportedly been in a relationship for the past five years. The couple is finally ready to take the step towards new beginnings. The couple posed for the paparazzi standing hand in hand. Ashesh for an all-white sherwani with pink turban to twin with Sonnalli who donned a pink saree with silver borders. 

3. Celebrities arrive at Wedding venue

Celebrities arrive at Wedding venue
3/4

Many famous personalities were seen attending Sonnalli Seygall's wedding. Actress Shama Sikander, Sumona Chakravarti, Chahatt Khanna, Raai Laxmi, and others were spotted all decked up in traditional wear for the wedding. 

4. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding
4/4

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh collaborated with Sonnalli Singh for the movie Pyar Ka Punchnama directed by Luv Ranjan. The actors were seen gracing the actress' wedding with their presence. Sunny Singh was seen slaying in an ivory kurta pajamas and Kartik Aaryan donned a simple white kurta with blue denim for the wedding. 

