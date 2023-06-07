Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

1/4

Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot with his longtime boyfriend entrepreneur and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani. The actress made a stunning entry at the wedding venue and will have a traditional Sikh wedding. the actress was seen stunning in a bridal pink saree as her friends and family accompanied her to the venue under a canopy of flowers. The actress completed her look with silver kaleeras and diamond jewelry. The actress made her entry with her dog who was also dressed in pink