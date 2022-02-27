'Sonchiriya' to 'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar completes 7 years in Bollywood, here are finest performances

Let's take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's superlative performances.
Bhumi Pednekar made a surprising entry in Bollywood. In her first film, Bhumi played a plus-size woman who discovers love after marriage. Since then, the actress has never disappointed her followers. In fact, she has taken her career to new heights from her every other film. With the release of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisa,' Bhumi completed 7 years in Bollywood. So, let's take a look back at her finest performances.
1. Suman Singh in 'Badhaai Do'
We start the list with the latest entrant in Pednekar's filmography. In 'Badhaai Do' Bhumi played the role of PT teacher Suman Singh who falls in love with Rimjhim Jongkey (Chum Darang), and together they prove that love is beyond societal norms. Like always, Bhumi stole the limelight with her precise act. (Image source: Zee Music YouTube)
2. Latika Trivedi in 'Bala'
In the age where people differentiates on the basis of colour, Bhumi ditched the norm and gracefully turned into brownface Latika Trivedi. In the film, Latika hates being skin-shamed, and she's proud of the fact that she's brown. Pednekar charms the screen keeping the realism factor high. (Image source: File Photo)
3. Chandro Tomar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'
Here's another challenge that Bhumi took head-on. In the 2019's film, Bhumi played the biopic of Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar with Taapsee Pannu. Before the release, Bhumi and Pannu's casting was criticised. But film hit cinemas, the naysayers went silent, as Bhumi and Taapsee portrayed the lives of Dadis with exemplar. (Image source: BFFCmag)
4. Indu in 'Sonchiriya'
In a single year, Bhumi showcased her brilliant acting chops by taking three distinctive roles. At the start of 2019, Bhumi amazed critics and her fans by playing Indu in the thriller drama 'Sonchiriya.' Bhumi depicted Indu's fearless attitude and rage with solemnity. While watching the film, you will forget the actress and remember the character. (Image source: Anuj Radia Twitter)
5. Sudha in 'Lust Stories'
We end the list with an act where she impacted viewers within limited screen time. In the anthology 'Lust Stories,' Bhumi played the role of a maid Sudha, who falls in love with her master. But later on, she realises that her love was just a medium for enjoyment. Do watch it for Bhumi's nuanced performance. (Image source: File Photo)