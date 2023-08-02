Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Sonam Bajwa is one of the top actresses in the Punjabi film industry not only due to her films but because of her active social media presence. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and often shares her sizzling looks with her fans. Recently, the actress mesmerised everyone with her stunning pics as she channeled her inner Barbie.