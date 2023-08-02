Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054293
HomePhotos

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Here's a look at mesmerising pictures of Sonam Bajwa

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 02, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Sonam Bajwa is one of the top actresses in the Punjabi film industry not only due to her films but because of her active social media presence. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and often shares her sizzling looks with her fans. Recently, the actress mesmerised everyone with her stunning pics as she channeled her inner Barbie.

1. Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in pink

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in pink
1/5

Sonam Bajwa mesmerised her fans as she dropped her adorable pics in a pink and white cut-out dress on Instagram. The actress captioned the post with two teacup emojis. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Sonam Bajwa dress

Sonam Bajwa dress
2/5

Sonam Bajwa channeled her inner Barbie in the new Instagram post. The actress opted for a stunning cut-out dress from the shelves of Stolen Stores which costs Rs 40, 385.09 (approx). 



3. Sonam Bajwa looks stunning

Sonam Bajwa looks stunning
3/5

Sonam Bajwa aced her look in the dress that a deep plunging neckline and styled it with a pair of white heels. The actress kept her look simple yet stylish with minimal accessories (a ring and earrings). 



4. Fans call Sonam Bajwa 'Barbie'

Fans call Sonam Bajwa 'Barbie'
4/5

The sizzling pics left fans stunned who couldn't stop adoring the actress' beauty. One of the comments read, "Why should I go watch Barbie when we have you." Another wrote, "Barbie in an Oppenheimer world." Another fan commented, "stunning Diva." 



5. Sonam Bajwa work front

Sonam Bajwa work front
5/5

Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Carry on Jatta 3 also starring Gippy Grewal. The movie created history by becoming the first Indian Punjabi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida-Greater Noida news: Noida International Airport trial to begin from…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.