Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Here's a look at mesmerising pictures of Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa is one of the top actresses in the Punjabi film industry not only due to her films but because of her active social media presence. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and often shares her sizzling looks with her fans. Recently, the actress mesmerised everyone with her stunning pics as she channeled her inner Barbie.
1. Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in pink
Sonam Bajwa mesmerised her fans as she dropped her adorable pics in a pink and white cut-out dress on Instagram. The actress captioned the post with two teacup emojis.
2. Sonam Bajwa dress
Sonam Bajwa channeled her inner Barbie in the new Instagram post. The actress opted for a stunning cut-out dress from the shelves of Stolen Stores which costs Rs 40, 385.09 (approx).
3. Sonam Bajwa looks stunning
Sonam Bajwa aced her look in the dress that a deep plunging neckline and styled it with a pair of white heels. The actress kept her look simple yet stylish with minimal accessories (a ring and earrings).
4. Fans call Sonam Bajwa 'Barbie'
The sizzling pics left fans stunned who couldn't stop adoring the actress' beauty. One of the comments read, "Why should I go watch Barbie when we have you." Another wrote, "Barbie in an Oppenheimer world." Another fan commented, "stunning Diva."
5. Sonam Bajwa work front
Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Carry on Jatta 3 also starring Gippy Grewal. The movie created history by becoming the first Indian Punjabi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.