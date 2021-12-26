Sonal Chauhan looks mesmersing in casual Christmas attire -See pics

On Saturday, Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram and dropped her cute Christmas pictures.
Model-actress Sonal Chauhan, who instantly became of the most loved actresses after her performance in her debut film 'Jannat', often shares photos of herself in little to no makeup on her social media handles. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her cute Christmas pictures. While sharing the photos, she wrote, "Hope your hearts are warm when the days are getting cold." (All Images: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram)
1. Sonal Chauhan Christmas Look
Sonal Chauhan looks mesmerising in her latest Christmas pictures. The actress can be seen holding a cute Santa cup, while posing for the cameras.
2. Sonal Chauhan's style statement
Sonal Chauhan knows how to impress people with her style statement. The actress looks gorgeous even in a simple and casual pullover.
3. Sonal Chauhan aka Zoya
Sonal Chauhan played Zoya in her debut movie 'Jannat', While speaking about the same, according to India Forums, she said, "When I did Jannat, I was very young and I come from a family that has absolutely no connection to the film industry. And acting happened to me by chance, but I got immense love and appreciation from the audience. Just because I did not have anyone to guide me, I did not realise what it meant to have such a massive hit with your first film and the amount of love my character ‘Zoya’ received. Even today when I go out, people call me ‘Zoya’ and ‘Jannat Girl’, so I don’t think I understood that and I went back to finish my studies."
4. Sonal Chauhan's view on Nepotism
While speaking about Nepotism, Sonal said, "As far as nepotism is concerned, I do not have a problem with that. If one wants to put their money where they want to, it’s their call and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. I just feel, more than nepotism, there is favouritism for sure, which is natural in the industry. But the problem is when there is someone talented, and that talented person’s work is given to someone who may not be that talented, so that is really discouraging."
5. Sonal Chauhan in Bikini
Sonal Chauhan has a beautiful and sexy body. She often flaunts her curves in bikinis.