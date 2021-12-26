Sonal Chauhan looks mesmersing in casual Christmas attire -See pics

3/5

Sonal Chauhan played Zoya in her debut movie 'Jannat', While speaking about the same, according to India Forums, she said, "When I did Jannat, I was very young and I come from a family that has absolutely no connection to the film industry. And acting happened to me by chance, but I got immense love and appreciation from the audience. Just because I did not have anyone to guide me, I did not realise what it meant to have such a massive hit with your first film and the amount of love my character ‘Zoya’ received. Even today when I go out, people call me ‘Zoya’ and ‘Jannat Girl’, so I don’t think I understood that and I went back to finish my studies."