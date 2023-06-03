Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Are you feeling hot? This is because you might have come across Sonal Chauhan's Instagram feed.
Sonal Chauhan may have been absent from the big screen, but the actress stays relevant with her social media. The latest photos of Sonal will leave you stunned and will make you wonder, "Why she is she absent from the big screen?" (Image source: Sonal Chauhan Instagram)
1. Mesmerising Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan looked stunning in a green jacket, and the neckline will leave you mesmerized by her beauty
2. Sexy weekend goals by Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan shared this photo on her Instagram with the caption, "HI Weekend," and there can't be a better way to welcome the lazy weekends.
3. Sonal Chauhan setting internet on fire
Sonal Chauhan has made Instagram as the perfect way to stay connected with her fans. Her posts usually go viral in no time. After sharing this post, several netizens appreciated her beauty in the comment section. "Looking so hot," wrote a netizen. "So beautiful," wrote another netizen. An internet user wrote, "Looking gorgeous."
4. Sonal Chauhan and her sexy look in saree
If you think that Sonal can channel her sexy side only with western outfits, swimwear, and bikinis, take a good look at the photo and think again.
5. Sonal Chauhan giving Desi vibes in sarees
Sonal shared these photos with the caption, "Desi Vibes" and her fans are drooling over her beauty.