Sonal Chauhan drops sizzling pics on her Instagram, Jannat actress's photos go viral

Remember Sonal Chauhan from Jannat? Here are some of her bold photos that are going viral across social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 08, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Sonal Chauhan, who mainly works in the Hindi and Telugu film industries, has set Instagram on fire after dropping her sizzling photos while making sensuous poses in a sexy outfit.

Sonal Chauhan's Bollywood debut

Sonal Chauhan's Bollywood debut
1/5

Sonal Chauhan made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the crime thriller Jannat in 2008.

Sonal Chauhan is a part of Adipurush

Sonal Chauhan is a part of Adipurush
2/5

Sonal Chauhan is a part of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic Adipurush.

 

Sonal Chauhan in The Ghost

Sonal Chauhan in The Ghost
3/5

Sonal Chauhan was most recently seen in the Telugu action film The Ghost, headlined by Nagarjuna.

Sonal Chauhan's streaming debut

Sonal Chauhan's streaming debut
4/5

Sonal Chauhan made her streaming debut with the science fiction show Skyfire on ZEE5 in 2019.

Sonal Chauhan's Telugu film debut

Sonal Chauhan's Telugu film debut
5/5

Sonal Chauhan made her debut in Tollywood aka the Telugu film industry in 2008 with Rainbow.

