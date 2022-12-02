Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated

According to reports, Salman Khan dated a number of leading women of Bollywood , including Aishwarya Rai, Somi Ali and others.
Salman Khan has frequently been connected to a number of ladies in the business. According to rumours, the Tiger 3 actor dated a number of leading women of Bollywood , including Aishwarya Rai, Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif, and others. Let's look at the women the actor is said to have dated.
1. Sangeeta Bijlani
According to reports, Salman fell in love with the stunning actress Sangeeta when he was a teenager. They went so far as to announce their impending nuptials for May 27, 1994.
2. Somy Ali
In the 1990s, Pakistani actress Somy Ali developed feelings for Salman, and fortunately, she was able to date him. But because they were miserable, they turned away from one another. Salman was charged by Somy for indirectly harassing her on one of her social media posts.
3. Aishwarya Rai
In 1997, he had a romantic relationship with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai. But according to reports, they split up over Salman's allegedly violent and abusive behaviour.
4. Katrina Kaif
Katrina and Salman Khan dated from 2005 to 2009. She began dating him when she was only 18 and they subsequently broke up.
5. Lulia Vantur
In 2011, while filming JAI HO , Salman Khan got to know a Romanian girl named Lulia. Even when Salman left Romania, their relationship got better. However, this connection also couldn't endure for too long. According to reports, Lulia confirmed their split in one of her social media posts.