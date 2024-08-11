Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

The official page of Manish Malhotra Vows dropped unseen photos from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's traditional engagement, leaving their fans in awe.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala engaged on August 8 in an intimate traditional engagement ceremony. Some unseen photos from the festivities have been shared on the internet, leaving their fans in awe.
1. Sobhita Dhulipala receiving blessings from elders
Here's an adorable moment of Sobhita Dhulipala accepting the shagun ki thaal that has fruit and a jewellery box with the blessings of her elders during the ceremony.
2. Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha
On the other side, Naga Chaitanya is busy flaunting his OOTD, the traditional three-piece pattu pancha crafted from ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, includes a laalchi, kanduva, and an embellished dhoti.
3. Sobhita Dhulipala enchants fans with her traditional outfit
For her Nischitaardham (engagement), the Ponniyin Selvan actress graced in a peach-hued traditional saree. Her look was inspired by the purity of the Kanakaambaram flower.
4. Fans laud Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's traditional union
As soon as the photos were shared by Manish Malhotra Vows, several fans lauded their outfits, their chemistry, and the traditional south Indian festivity. A fan wrote, "Happy for you guys". Another fan wrote, "Amazing duo". One of her fans wrote, "Sobhita looks like an enchanting princess"
5. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya begin journey of 'infinte love'
On August 8, Chaitanya's superstar father Nagarjuna shared the first photos from his engagement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Sharing the pictures, he had written "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 AM!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."
