Snapchat 'baby filter' hits Bollywood: Check out adorable Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's baby faces

Here are a few photos of Bollywood celebrities on whom the Snapchat's 'baby filter' has been used.
Snapchat's baby filter has hit Bollywood and how! Not the celebrities but their fans have been sharing photos of the actors as babies from the photos clicked in their movies, Instagram pages and more. The baby filter is too cute for words and celebrities' photos are truly unmissable. Though the celebs share their childhood photos on their Instagram pages, 'baby filter' has its own charm and they all look adorable AF.
Today, Ranveer Singh charmed everyone by sharing a photo of wife and actor Deepika Padukone on which he has used the 'baby filter' from Snapchat. The photo posted by Ranveer is clicked during one of her red carpet looks during her appearances at Cannes Film Festival 2019. As Ranveer's post is going viral, we decided to dig out a few photos in which Bollywood celebs became a victim of 'baby filter'.
Check out the amazing work done by their fans below:
1. Aamir Khan
Here's Aamir Khan as Mahavir Phogat from his blockbuster film Dangal!
"humali chholiyan chholo se kum hai ke" pic.twitter.com/eyldvl70r0— Charansh (@charansh) May 14, 2019
2. Amitabh Bachchan
This is what young Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) would have looked like in Mohabbatein.
Palampala, Platishtha, Anuchachan pic.twitter.com/NOQ3eOBAmJ— Charansh (@charansh) May 14, 2019
3. Deepika Padukone
Hubby Ranveer Singh tried on 'baby filter' on wifey Deepika Padukone!
4. Gully Boy!
Gully Baby, a prequel, maybe?!
The prequel we all deserve. pic.twitter.com/x6wfzse2HQ— Charansh (@charansh) May 16, 2019
5. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan as Arjun Saluja would definitely have been a business-minded kid!
6. Preity Zinta
Preity G Zinta does make for an adorable and grumpy Naina!
7. Priyanka Chopra
What about our Desi Girl?!
Fixed It !#BabyFilter pic.twitter.com/JAKBWYcesA— Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) May 16, 2019
8. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny was also an insecure child!
9. Shah Rukh Khan
Could he get any more cuter?!
(All photos via Twitter/Instagram)