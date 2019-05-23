Search icon
Snapchat 'baby filter' hits Bollywood: Check out adorable Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's baby faces

Here are a few photos of Bollywood celebrities on whom the Snapchat's 'baby filter' has been used.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 12:05 PM IST

Snapchat's baby filter has hit Bollywood and how! Not the celebrities but their fans have been sharing photos of the actors as babies from the photos clicked in their movies, Instagram pages and more. The baby filter is too cute for words and celebrities' photos are truly unmissable. Though the celebs share their childhood photos on their Instagram pages, 'baby filter' has its own charm and they all look adorable AF.

Today, Ranveer Singh charmed everyone by sharing a photo of wife and actor Deepika Padukone on which he has used the 'baby filter' from Snapchat. The photo posted by Ranveer is clicked during one of her red carpet looks during her appearances at Cannes Film Festival 2019. As Ranveer's post is going viral, we decided to dig out a few photos in which Bollywood celebs became a victim of 'baby filter'.

Check out the amazing work done by their fans below:

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/9

Here's Aamir Khan as Mahavir Phogat from his blockbuster film Dangal!

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
2/9

This is what young Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) would have looked like in Mohabbatein.

 

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
3/9

Hubby Ranveer Singh tried on 'baby filter' on wifey Deepika Padukone!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

4. Gully Boy!

Gully Boy!
4/9

Gully Baby, a prequel, maybe?!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
5/9

Hrithik Roshan as Arjun Saluja would definitely have been a business-minded kid!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

6. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta
6/9

Preity G Zinta does make for an adorable and grumpy Naina!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
7/9

What about our Desi Girl?!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

8. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
8/9

Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny was also an insecure child!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

9. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
9/9

Could he get any more cuter?!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) on

(All photos via Twitter/Instagram)

