Famous stars who died young, know the reason behind their tragic death

Some of India’s famous celebrities like Divya Bharti, Smita Patil and others had died at a young age leaving their fans in complete shock.
Some of India’s famous celebrities had died at a young age leaving their fans in complete shock. While some of these celebrities died a natural death, there are some who took their own life. Let's take a look at some Indian actors and actresses who died young.
1. Smita Patil
Smita Patil died at the age of 31 while giving birth to her son Prateik Babbar. Smita Patil acted in over 80 movies including, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam films. Smita was awarded Padma Shri and had also won two National Awards.
2. Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti died mysteriously when she was only 19 years old. Divya died after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai in 1993. The post-mortem report showed that Divya Bharti died due to serious head injury and internal bleeding.
3. Pratyusha Banerjee
Pratyusha Banerjee had became a household name in 2010 due to her television show, Balika Vadhu. Pratyusha played the role of 'Anandi' in the show. On April 1, 2016, the TV star was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her apartment.
4. Taruni Sachdev
Taruni Sachdev was popularly known as the 'Rasna Girl'. She also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie 'Paa'. Taruni died in a plane crash in Nepal when she was only 14.
5. Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his bedroom on June 14, 2020. Sushant's post-mortem report said that he died due to asphyxia. Sushant was only 34 when he left this world. He has acted in superhit movies like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Detective Byomkesh Bahkshi.
6. Sidharth Shukla
Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40. It is said that Sidharth Shukla died due to heart attack.