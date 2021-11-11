Search icon
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's stunning photos from Dubai go VIRAL

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, who often share pictures of each other on social media, have always been there for each other.

Sisters share one of the strongest bonds in the entire world. Without a doubt, having a sister is no less than having a best friend, they have each other’s back. Similarly, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, who often share pictures of each other on social media, have always been there for each other. Both the sisters are having a gala time in Dubai, and their pictures are the proof.
Take a look:

1. Poses on sand Bike

Khushi Kapoor dropped a picture of herself sitting on a blue sand bike on Instagram. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Vroom vroom.” (Picture credit: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

2. Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing with sister Khushi Kapoor and her close friend Orhan Awatramani on a white-sand bike in Dubai.

3. The Trio

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sitting with Orhan Awatramani, while posing for a perfect picture. (Picture credit: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

 

4. Swaggy Picture

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Orhan Awatramani can be seen posing on their separate sand bikes in the picture.

5. The Posers

It seems Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, and Khushi Kapoor are having fun together in Dubai. 

 

