Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend

Sidharth Malhotra hosted a special screening of Mission Majnu for his close friends, and guess who stole the limelight- Kiara Advani.
Sidharth Malhotra is geared up with his first release of 2023, and he held a special screening of Mission Majnu for his close friends. However, the major highlight of the screening became the moment when Kiara Advani graced the screening. Let's take a look at other guests who arrived for the evening. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
First things first, we have to mention the highlight of the event. Kiara Advani graced the screening, and she welcomed with a hug from her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. Too much love in the frame.
2. Nora Fatehi
Next, we have the hottest sensation of Bollywood. Nora Fatehi looked dazzling in a white long dress.
3. Sajid Khan
Director Sajid Khan makes his first public appearance after Bigg Boss 16. Khan was welcomed with cheers, and this certifies the fact that Sajid has earned love from his stint in the show.
4. Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted attending the screening of the action-thriller.
5. Sajid Khan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi praising the film
Sajid, Nora, Kiara and the other guests were all smiles, and their presence certainly made it a star-studded evening.