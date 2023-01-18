Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend

Sidharth Malhotra hosted a special screening of Mission Majnu for his close friends, and guess who stole the limelight- Kiara Advani.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 18, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra is geared up with his first release of 2023, and he held a special screening of Mission Majnu for his close friends. However, the major highlight of the screening became the moment when Kiara Advani graced the screening. Let's take a look at other guests who arrived for the evening. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
1/5

First things first, we have to mention the highlight of the event. Kiara Advani graced the screening, and she welcomed with a hug from her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. Too much love in the frame. 

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
2/5

Next, we have the hottest sensation of Bollywood. Nora Fatehi looked dazzling in a white long dress. 

3. Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan
3/5

Director Sajid Khan makes his first public appearance after Bigg Boss 16. Khan was welcomed with cheers, and this certifies the fact that Sajid has earned love from his stint in the show. 

4. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty
4/5

Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted attending the screening of the action-thriller. 

5. Sajid Khan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi praising the film

Sajid Khan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi praising the film
5/5

Sajid, Nora, Kiara and the other guests were all smiles, and their presence certainly made it a star-studded evening. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season
Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.