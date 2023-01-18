Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend

Sidharth Malhotra is geared up with his first release of 2023, and he held a special screening of Mission Majnu for his close friends. However, the major highlight of the screening became the moment when Kiara Advani graced the screening. Let's take a look at other guests who arrived for the evening. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)