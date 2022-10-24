Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party

Here are the viral photos of the celebrities who rocked Krishan Kumar's Diwali party last night.
Brother of the late Gulshan Kumar, Krishan Kumar is a famous actor and producer who manages the music and film production company T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. He hosted a grand Diwali party on the night of Sunday, October 23. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday attending the event, it was a star-studded affair. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ananya Panday
The Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday looked mesmerising in a red saree.
2. Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra, whose next film Thank God releases on October 25, wore a green-printed kurta.
3. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan gave his blessings as JugJugg Jeeyo to his Bollywood friends at the Diwali bash.
4. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan
The sister and brother duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan looked like the perfect siblings.
5. Bhumi Pednekar
The Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in an off-white lehenga choli.
6. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
The hottest couple in the televsion industry, Karan and Tejasswi rocked in their outfits.
7. Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood, known for his large-hearted deeds, wore a black kurta for the Diwali party.
8. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma, who often jokes about being scared of his wife Ginni, arrived with her.