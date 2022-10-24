Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party

Here are the viral photos of the celebrities who rocked Krishan Kumar's Diwali party last night.

Brother of the late Gulshan Kumar, Krishan Kumar is a famous actor and producer who manages the music and film production company T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. He hosted a grand Diwali party on the night of Sunday, October 23. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday attending the event, it was a star-studded affair. (All images: Viral Bhayani)