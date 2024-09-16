Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are now married. Here are the photos from the couple's traditional south Indian wedding ceremony.
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari shared beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Instagram on Monday, September 16. The couple had their engagement in March earlier this year. Have a look at their wedding pictures here.
1. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari wedding
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with each other in a simple south Indian wedding ceremony in the presence of their loves ones. The couple shared a glimpse of their wedding through mesmering photos in a joint post on Instagram.
2. Aditi and Siddharth are now 'Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu'
Sharing their wedding photos in a joint post, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars....To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic (red heart emoji) Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."
3. Siddharth and Aditi's wedding outfits
While the Padmaavat actress looked stunning in simple makeup in a golden organza lehenga with ruby and gold jewellery, the Rang De Basanti actor looked dashing in a simple kurta and veshti on their special day.
4. Celebs wish Siddharth and Aditi
Multiple film celebrities poured in their love for the newlyweds in the comments section. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Congratulations HRH and Sid!!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures! Love always", Ananya Panday commented, "So beautiful! Congratulations." Sobhita Dhulipala also wrote, "This is surreal, to eternal love! Both of you, so beautiful so serene." "Congratulationsssss babiessss", wrote Sonakshi Sinha.
5. Siddharth and Aditi's engagement
The couple exchanged their rings at the Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Telangana. At that time, reports stated that they have tied the knot with each other. However, Siddharth and Aditi refuted these rumours by flaunting their engagement rings on Instagram.
6. Siddharth and Aditi's love story
The two actors met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram and started dating each other. Though none of them spoke about each other in public, she made their relationship Insta-official on New Year's Day 2024 by posting a romantic photo with him.
7. Siddharth and Aditi's previous marriages
While Aditi Rao Hydari had a secret marriage with actor Satyadeep Misra and divorced him, Siddharth married his childhood sweetheart Meghna in 2003 and divorced her in 2007.
8. Siddharth and Aditi's last projects
While Siddharth was last seen in Shankar and Kamal Haasan's vigilante action thriller film Indian 2, Aditi was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.