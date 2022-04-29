Siddhant Chatruvedi birthday: Photos of Gehraiyaan actor that will inspire you to hit gym

As Siddhant Chaturvedi turned a year older. We bring some of his photos that will inspire you to become a better version of yourself.
Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi is a true Sher (Lion), and he has maintained a well-toned physique. However, Siddhant has overcome multiple challenges to be the best version of himself. So, without much ado, let's take a Chaturvedi's dedication through pictures. (All images source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
1. Siddhant Chaturvedi's major transformation
Here's the first image that is saying volumes about being 'fit and fabulous.' Siddhant has given a solid reason behind indulging in a healthy lifestyle. You can see the difference by yourself.
2. Being slick and sexy
Who doesn't like to sip their favourite beverage or protein shake after a heavy workout? With this picture, Siddhant has given another push to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
3. Siddhant's washboard abs
Siddhant is fabulously charming with his washboard abs, and that's what you call a 'perfect picture.'
4. The gaze of a tiger
Siddhant can give tough competition to Man of Steel actor Henry Cavil, as he is matching up Cavil's well-maintained physique, and his gaze emotes power, strength, and determination at the same time.
5. Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming movies
The actor was last seen in the romantic drama Gehraiyaan. Chaturvedi will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, Yudhra, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.