Siddhant Chatruvedi birthday: Photos of Gehraiyaan actor that will inspire you to hit gym

As Siddhant Chaturvedi turned a year older. We bring some of his photos that will inspire you to become a better version of yourself.

Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi is a true Sher (Lion), and he has maintained a well-toned physique. However, Siddhant has overcome multiple challenges to be the best version of himself. So, without much ado, let's take a Chaturvedi's dedication through pictures. (All images source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi's major transformation

1/5 Here's the first image that is saying volumes about being 'fit and fabulous.' Siddhant has given a solid reason behind indulging in a healthy lifestyle. You can see the difference by yourself.

2. Being slick and sexy

2/5 Who doesn't like to sip their favourite beverage or protein shake after a heavy workout? With this picture, Siddhant has given another push to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

3. Siddhant's washboard abs

3/5 Siddhant is fabulously charming with his washboard abs, and that's what you call a 'perfect picture.'

4. The gaze of a tiger

4/5 Siddhant can give tough competition to Man of Steel actor Henry Cavil, as he is matching up Cavil's well-maintained physique, and his gaze emotes power, strength, and determination at the same time.

