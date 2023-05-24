Search icon
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Netizens are stunned by Kasuatii Zindagi Kay's actress' latest photos, and they're stating that "Shweta Tiwari is ageing like wine."

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 24, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Time and again, Shweta Tiwari has broken norms and surprised netizens with her sensuous avatar and unexpectedly sexy looks on the internet. Whenever Shewta puts out something on social media, it goes viral in no time. Chalo, let's appreciate the fine beauty of Tiwari with her latest photos. (Images source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari setting internet on fire

Shweta Tiwari setting internet on fire
1/5

On Wednesday, Shweta crashed the internet by dropping her latest photos in a bralette blouse and mermaid lehenga. 

Shweta Tiwari-The actress ageing in reverse

Shweta Tiwari-The actress ageing in reverse
2/5

Shweta Tiwari shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "Never Complain. Never Explain!" Several netizens have stated that age is just a number for the actress. 

Fans bowled over Shweta Tiwari's bold look

Fans bowled over Shweta Tiwari's bold look
3/5

Netizens and Shweta Tiwari's fans are bowled over the latest look of the actress. A fan wrote, "Oh my god! U r unbelievably, breathtakingly, ethereal and gorgeous." Another fan wrote, "Apni beti se zyada khoobsurat (Prettier than her daughter)." A netizen wrote, "Uffff these pics can casualties tooo hot sexy and tempting Shweta." Another netizen wrote, "Aisi reverse ageing wali wife toh mai deserve karta hoon (I deserve such a wife who ages in reverse)."

Shweta Tiwari continues to give tough fight to Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari continues to give tough fight to Palak Tiwari
4/5

Whenever Shweta Tiwari uploads her photos, netizens call her prettier and hotter than her daughter, Palak Tiwari. In the latest photo, a netizen wrote, "Ek 22 saal ki ladki ki maa (A mother of a 22-year-old daughter)." Another netizen wrote, "Ye hai santoor wali mummy."

Shweta Tiwari continues to shines on television

Shweta Tiwari continues to shines on television
5/5

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the daily soap, Main Hoon Aparajita, and her performance is getting praised by the masses. 

