Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Time and again, Shweta Tiwari has broken norms and surprised netizens with her sensuous avatar and unexpectedly sexy looks on the internet. Whenever Shewta puts out something on social media, it goes viral in no time. Chalo, let's appreciate the fine beauty of Tiwari with her latest photos. (Images source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)