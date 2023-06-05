Search icon
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Shreya Narayan, best known for her appearance in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, is the great-granddaughter of former President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 05, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Shreya Narayan has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. The actress has worked with some acclaimed filmmakers like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Imtiaz Ali and shared screen space with big stars. What sets her apart is is her lineage. Shreya is the great-granddaughter of India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

1. Who is Shreya Narayan?

Who is Shreya Narayan?
1/5

Shreya Narayan was born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar in the 1984-85. She is the great-granddaughter of Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was India’s first president, holding the office from 1950-62

2. Shreya Narayan in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster

Shreya Narayan in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster
2/5

Shreya has worked as an actress in several films, TV shows, and web series, having made her debut in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), where her portrayal of Mahua was applauded

3. Shreya Narayan films and TV shows

Shreya Narayan films and TV shows
3/5

Shreya has also done supporting roles in films like Rockstar, Tanu Weds Manu, Rajneeti, Super Nani, apart from appearing in a handful of webs series

4. Shreya Narayan on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Shreya Narayan on Sushant Singh Rajput case
4/5

In 2020, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shreya Narayan was among those members of Bollywood, who were vocal about investigating his death indpendently

5. Shreya Narayan upcoming film Part Time Job

Shreya Narayan upcoming film Part Time Job
5/5

Shreya Narayan will now soon be seen in a short film titled Part Time Job, written and directed by Piyush Pandey. It will premiere on the digital platform, The Short Cuts, on June 7

