Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Shreya Narayan, best known for her appearance in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, is the great-granddaughter of former President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Shreya Narayan has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. The actress has worked with some acclaimed filmmakers like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Imtiaz Ali and shared screen space with big stars. What sets her apart is is her lineage. Shreya is the great-granddaughter of India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.